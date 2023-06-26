Lucid Announces Strategic Technology Partnership With Aston Martin

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) has entered into a definitive agreement to establish a long-term strategic technology partnership with iconic British brand Aston Martin.

The partnership aims to accelerate Aston Martin's high-performance electrification strategy and long-term growth by leveraging Lucid's world-leading electric powertrain technology, exclusively engineered and manufactured in-house by Lucid.

This marks a significant collaboration for Lucid and grants Aston Martin access to cutting-edge electric drivetrain technology for their future battery electric vehicles.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid, expressed excitement about the landmark collaboration, combining the heritage and success of Aston Martin with Silicon Valley innovation. Aston Martin's selection of Lucid is a testament to the profound benefits of adopting Lucid's electric drivetrain technology, exemplified by the impressive 516-mile EPA-estimated range achieved by the Lucid Air Grand Touring model.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, emphasized the game-changing nature of the supply agreement with Lucid, stating that it will drive the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin. Lucid will provide advanced electric powertrain technologies, including its ultra-high-performance twin motor drive unit, renowned battery technology, and revolutionary Wunderbox. The twin motor rear drive unit combines exceptional power and torque vectoring, enhancing the vehicle's capabilities beyond what can be achieved with a passive all-wheel-drive system.

The agreement underscores Lucid's commitment to supporting Aston Martin's goal of launching their first pure electric model in 2025 and advancing the brand's wider Racing. Green. sustainability strategy. It also signifies Lucid's first car manufacturer partnership for its technology division, expanding the reach of their products and paving the way for broader applications of their revolutionary electric powertrain technology in the future. Earlier this year, Lucid introduced a power-dense electric drive unit designed specifically for motorsports.

