Lucid and Rockwell Strengthen Production Backbone in Saudi Arabia

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Lucid Group, Inc. LCID is drawing renewed investor attention after announcing a major expansion of its global manufacturing operations. The company stated that it will collaborate more closely with Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK to power its expanding electric vehicle assembly plant in Saudi Arabia.

The facility is located in King Abdullah Economic City (“KAEC”) and represents a historic milestone as Saudi Arabia’s first vehicle manufacturing site. This development is important not only for Lucid but also for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to build a local automotive manufacturing industry.

As part of the expansion, Lucid will deploy advanced software tools from Rockwell Automation to support and improve its production process. A key element of this rollout is Rockwell’s FactoryTalk Manufacturing Execution System (“MES”). This software enables Lucid to monitor and control vehicle production in real-time across critical areas, including general assembly, body construction, stamping, painting and powertrain operations.

The system enables Lucid to track parts, optimize workflows, and ensure consistent, efficient production. It is designed to operate across all major shops within the KAEC facility, making production activities more traceable and easier to optimize. This should help Lucid manage quality more effectively and support future growth as the company ramps up output and adds new vehicle models.

Beyond software, Rockwell Automation’s local team in Saudi Arabia will also provide instructor-led and virtual training programs for factory workers. These efforts are aimed at building a skilled manufacturing workforce in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which focuses on economic diversification and local talent development. Over time, this training could benefit not only Lucid but also the wider EV manufacturing ecosystem in the region.

Investors welcomed the announcement, with Lucid’s shares rising sharply following news of the expanded partnership. The market’s response suggests growing confidence in Lucid’s ability to build a more structured and scalable manufacturing operation, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where the company benefits from strong financial backing.

For EV makers, efficient and reliable production systems are critical to meeting delivery targets and achieving long-term profitability.

Overall, the expanded partnership with Rockwell Automation highlights Lucid’s push to build a more efficient, scalable, and globally competitive manufacturing base, positioning the company for higher output and sustained growth in the global EV market.

Lucid Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lucid Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lucid Group, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LCID currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ford Motor F, General Motors GM and REV Group REVG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 2 cents and 5 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 8 cents and 63 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 8.1% and 37.8%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has improved 20 cents and 26 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

