Lucid Air Lineup To Gain Access To North American Tesla Supercharger Network

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group (LCID) announced updates and enhancements to the Lucid Air model lineup. The updated 2026 lineup maintains or increases its range ratings from the EPA. Also, starting on July 31, all Lucid Airs gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network, with an approved available adapter.

For 2026, Lucid Air Touring increased its EPA-estimated range over 6 percent to 431 miles. The Lucid Air lineup also adds new standard and optional equipment for 2026. Updated standard equipment across models includes the Lucid Mobile Charging Cable Kit, as well as a new air conditioning compressor from Lucid Gravity.

