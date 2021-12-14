Lucid: Nasdaq 100 Addition Adds Extra Upside Potential

There's good news for electric carmaker Lucid Group (LCID). Yesterday, it was added to the Nasdaq 100 index. Thanks to this, the stock gained 4% on a day when many growth stocks were in the red.

The company has made some substantial gains in the past, and that's caught my attention. I'm mildly bullish on Lucid Group. While there's enough here to catch some interest, there are potential problems brewing as well. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Referring to Lucid Group's year in share prices so far might best be described as "The Two Towers." It's hard to find fodder for a Tolkien analogy in stocks, but this one qualifies.

January featured a massive upward surge, forming the first tower. The company went from around $10 a share in early January to just under $60 six weeks later. That high, as is so often the case, didn't last. By the end of March's first week, the company lost around two-thirds of its value, retreating to the low $20s. There, the company mostly stayed for several months.

Late October saw the start of the second tower's construction. In mid-November, $60 began to look possible once again. A second drop with November's end brought us down to where we are today, in the upper $30s. (See Lucid Group stock charts on TipRanks)

As noted earlier, Lucid Group's latest run-up came after a shift in its classification as a stock. That gave the company new visibility accordingly. Joining Lucid in the shift were other fairly major names, including Airbnb (ABNB), Datadog (DDOG), and Fortinet (FTNT).

A Good Company, but Is It Good Enough?

Here's the biggest problem with Lucid as far as I'm concerned. The company makes electric vehicles. That itself isn't so much of a problem, but it's not exactly that much of a selling point, at least, not anymore.

Dozens of companies are hunting for a stake in the electric vehicle market. From powerhouses like Tesla (TSLA) to legacy automakers like General Motors (GM) to Chinese companies like Li Auto (LI), electric vehicle makers are increasingly a dime a dozen.

Worse, there are investigations afoot. Legal trouble is seldom good news for businesses; even when there's nothing wrong, they have to spend time and resources fighting off said legal trouble. Stockholder rights firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., is already investigating potential violations of federal securities laws. However, that's a drop in the bucket compared to the fact that the Securities and Exchange Commission is getting involved.

Make no mistake, that's a lot of potential headache and a possible disaster. However, there are points worth liking about Lucid. First, there's the matter of the Lucid car line itself. Reports note that the Lucid Air has a range of 520 miles per charge. That's said to be the best in the industry.

Having that as a feather in your marketing cap can go a long way; a reasonably-astute marketing department can work wonders with anything that's best in class. Better yet, it's got a leg up on all that competition. For reference, the Tesla Model S can coax 412 miles of charge out of a battery.

Furthermore, reports note that Lucid is delivering cars and plans to bring out several new models. It's always good to hear about what a company has planned for today. However, a good investment comes from what that company plans for tomorrow.

Throw in the fact that it's now on the Nasdaq 100, and that could be an even bigger help. Being part of an exchange like that puts you on to institutional buyers like pension funds. Many buy index funds to simplify matters. Being part of the Nasdaq 100 could spur some brand new investment from those who haven't even heard of the company.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Lucid Group has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That's based on two Buys and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average Lucid Group price target of $44.33 implies 14.6% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $16 per share to a high of $60 per share.

Concluding Views

There is a lot to like about Lucid. Combining its forward-thinking strategy and best-in-class cars could put it at a real advantage. It's going to need that advantage, given how many other electric vehicle makers are already in the field.

It also helps that Lucid has a good slug of upside potential now, owing to the recent dip in share prices. All of that together makes me cautiously bullish. There are a lot of firms in the electric vehicle market right now. Lucid, however, may prove one of the survivors of a market consolidation.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

