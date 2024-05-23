Lucero Energy Shareholders Show Strong Confidence

PetroShale (TSE:LOU) has released an update.

Lucero Energy Corp. reports a successful annual and special shareholders meeting with all resolutions passed, including the re-election of six directors with overwhelming support, re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors, and re-approval of the company’s bonus award incentive plan. The voting showed nearly unanimous favor across all agendas, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and financial strategies.

