European Sustainable Growth Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Lucerne Capital and the former head of the IFC targeting sustainable industries in Europe, raised $125 million by offering 12.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Certain members of the sponsor had indicated on $5.5 million worth of units in the offering.



The company is led by Co-CEOs Pieter Taselaar and Matheus Hovers, who are both Partners and Portfolio Managers at Lucerne Capital Management. Taselaar is also the founder of Lucerne. They are joined by CFO Patrick Moroney, who is the CCO and COO of Lucerne, and Chairman Lars Thunell, an independent green initiatives investor who previously was a Senior Advisor to Blackstone. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition intends to focus on European companies with leading edge technology in sustainable industries and compelling growth trajectories in areas such as renewable energy, food/agri-tech, and water conservation, among others.



European Sustainable Growth Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EUSGU. EarlyBirdCapital and ABN AMRO acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Lucerne Capital's SPAC European Sustainable Growth Acquisition prices $125 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

