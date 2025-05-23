$LUCD stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LUCD stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,318,067 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LUCD:
$LUCD Insider Trading Activity
$LUCD insiders have traded $LUCD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENNIS MATHEIS has made 3 purchases buying 350,000 shares for an estimated $457,606 and 0 sales.
$LUCD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $LUCD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,727,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,063,636
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,887,843 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,812,886
- LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 560,076 shares (-55.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $834,513
- SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 498,000 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $742,020
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 459,065 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $684,006
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 422,004 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $628,785
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 327,959 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $488,658
