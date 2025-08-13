LUCD Reports Results

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) was $1.2 million for Q2 2025, surpassing analyst expectations.

Non-GAAP EPS was $(0.10) for Q2 2025, beating analyst estimates and representing an improvement from the $(0.20) non-GAAP adjusted loss per share in Q2 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $31.1 million as of June 30, 2025, strengthening the financial runway into 2026.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD), a diagnostics company focused on non-invasive detection of esophageal precancer and cancer, released its second quarter 2025 earnings results on August 13, 2025. GAAP revenue was $1.2 million, Non-GAAP EPS was $(0.10), beating analyst estimates, and a better-than-expected non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.10), outperforming the estimated non-GAAP EPS of $(0.11). Net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) was $7.9 million, an improvement from the $(11.01 million) GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders in Q2 2024. The quarter was marked by ongoing advances in reimbursement and an improved cash position. Overall, the results show steady commercial progress, but also highlight persistent operating losses and continued focus on expanding insurance coverage.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.10) $(0.11) $(0.20) 50.0 % Revenue (GAAP) N/A $1.16 million $0.98 million 18.4% Operating Expenses $12.55 million $12.17 million 3.1 % Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $(7.89 million) $(11.01 million) 28.3 % Cash and Cash Equivalents $31.1 million(as of June 30, 2025) $22.4 million(as of December 31, 2024) 38.8%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Lucid Diagnostics develops and commercializes non-invasive technologies for diagnosing esophageal precancer and cancer. Its main products, EsoGuard and EsoCheck, offer a DNA-based test and a swallowable balloon cell collection device, respectively. These tools address the need for earlier and simpler detection, aiming at high-risk populations in the United States.

The recent priorities for the business involve expanding insurance reimbursement, increasing clinical adoption, and strengthening relationships with commercial and health system partners. The company's success depends on the ability to gain broader insurance coverage, deliver consistent clinical validation, and strong intellectual property, regulatory clearances, and its unique non-invasive approach are considered pivotal advantages.

Quarterly Financial and Operational Highlights

During the second quarter, Lucid processed 2,756 EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Tests. Test volume growth is a key indicator for market acceptance, though revenue-per-test metrics show that widespread and fully reimbursed adoption remains a work in progress. The GAAP revenue figure exceeded expectations and GAAP revenue was up 18.4% from the prior-year period, reflecting early traction in commercialization efforts and the initial impact of new insurance coverage agreements.

Operating expenses were $12.55 million, up 3.1% compared to Q2 2024. Although Lucid continued to spend to support commercialization, expansion, and ongoing product innovation, Expense growth lagged revenue growth compared to Q2 2024. The GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed considerably to $(7.9 million), a reduction of 28.3% from the prior-year period’s GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(11.01) million.

Advances in reimbursement were a notable feature this quarter. The company began testing and billing under a commercial insurance coverage policy from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, effective from late May 2025. These reimbursement milestones are important markers on the road to broader adoption, given that consistent and predictable insurance payments are critical for test providers. Additionally, Lucid secured a multi-jurisdictional Medicare Administrative Contractor advisory committee meeting in September 2025 to review and discuss the clinical evidence related to Local Coverage Determination (LCD) L39256 for EsoGuard, which could be pivotal for achieving national Medicare coverage for EsoGuard.

On the cash front, Lucid ended the quarter with $31.1 million in cash and equivalents, up from $22.4 million at December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a $16.1 million equity capital raise, helping to extend the company’s cash runway into 2026. The improved balance sheet provides the company more flexibility to pursue its commercial and regulatory milestones.

EsoGuard is a DNA methylation assay designed to detect Barrett’s Esophagus, a precancerous condition linked to esophageal adenocarcinoma, while EsoCheck is a swallowable capsule containing a balloon for non-invasive cell collection from the esophagus. This platform addresses the shortfalls of traditional endoscopy by providing less invasive, more accessible testing aimed at high-risk patients.

Recent business strategy has focused on forging clinical and commercial partnerships to expand the market for its tests. For example, Lucid launched a partnership program with Hoag, a major healthcare network, to extend access to at-risk patients across diverse care settings. The publication of an NCI-sponsored (National Cancer Institute) trial demonstrating the effectiveness of EsoGuard in patients without classic reflux symptoms could increase the addressable screening market by up to 70%, as reported in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. Positive results from this trial, along with peer-reviewed clinical validation, reinforce the potential of EsoGuard and EsoCheck to serve broader populations and provide clinical credibility essential for payer uptake.

Outlook and Guidance

Lucid’s management did not provide numeric revenue or earnings targets for upcoming periods. Leadership comments focused mainly on anticipated progress for reimbursement, particularly around the upcoming September 2025 advisory meeting for Medicare coverage. Management highlighted hopes for accelerated commercialization following further insurance approvals and reimbursement milestones.

LUCD does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

