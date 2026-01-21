BioTech
LUCD, PAVM Soar On U.S. Veterans Affairs Contract For EsoGuard DNA Test

January 21, 2026 — 09:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD), a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM), announced that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for its EsoGuard, a DNA Test developed to detect oesophageal precancer.

The contract expands EsoGuard's access to oesophageal precancer testing across an integrated healthcare system that serves more than 9 million enrolled veterans annually.

Following the announcement, PAVM jumped above 190%, and LUCD is surging above 28% in the pre-market.

The VA Federal Supply Schedule issued contract includes pre-negotiated pricing for EsoGuard that matches the established Medicare payment rate determined by the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), enabling VA hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide to access EsoGuard through a single, national VA procurement framework.

Shaun O'Neil, President and Chief Operating Officer of Lucid Diagnostics said, "The VA operates at significant clinical and operational scale, and selection by a healthcare system of this size reflects the strength of the clinical evidence supporting EsoGuard."

Lucid's flagship product, the EsoGuard Oesophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Oesophageal Cell collection device, is a DNA testing tool to prevent Oesophageal Adenocarcinoma deaths through early detection of oesophageal precancer in at-risk Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD patients.

For the 9 months ended on September 30, 2025, Lucid's EsoGuard-related revenue was $3.20 million compared to $3.15 million in the year-ago period.

PAVM closed Tuesday's trade 5.93% down at $6.19, and LUCD closed Tuesday's trade at $1.21

