Lucas GC Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Lucas GC Limited has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, closing above $1.00 for 20 consecutive days.

Lucas GC Limited announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after receiving a Compliance Notice on July 21, 2025. The company previously struggled to maintain a bid price of at least $1.00 for its ordinary shares but has now achieved this for 20 consecutive business days, from June 20 to July 18, 2025. Lucas GC Limited specializes in artificial intelligence and operates as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider, with applications across human resources, insurance, and wealth management, alongside holding multiple patents and software copyrights in related technologies.

Lucas GC Limited has regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement, signaling improved stock performance and stability.

The closing bid price has reached or exceeded the required US$1.00 for 20 consecutive business days, indicating sustained market confidence.

The company holds 19 granted U.S. and Chinese patents along with over 75 registered software copyrights, demonstrating its innovation and intellectual property strength in AI and blockchain technologies.

With over 780,320 agents on its platform, Lucas GC Limited showcases significant engagement and potential scalability in its business model.

Despite regaining compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the prior notification of non-compliance may raise concerns about the company's stock stability and market perception.

The company was previously below the minimum bid price for an extended period, which could signal potential challenges in its financial performance or investor confidence.

The mention of forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties and risks associated with the company's future performance, which could deter investors.

What compliance notification did Lucas GC Limited receive from Nasdaq?

Lucas GC Limited received a Compliance Notice informing them that they regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

When did Lucas GC Limited fail to meet Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement?

The company was notified on January 15, 2025, that it failed to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00.

How long did it take for Lucas GC Limited to regain compliance?

It took Lucas GC Limited 20 consecutive business days of a bid price at or above US$1.00 to regain compliance.

What industries does Lucas GC Limited's technology serve?

Lucas GC Limited's technology has been applied in the human resources, insurance, and wealth management industry verticals.

Where can I find more information about Lucas GC Limited?

More information can be found on their official website at https://www.lucasgc.com/.

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LGCL stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (the “AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (the “PaaS”) company whose technologies have been applied to the human resources, insurance and wealth management industry verticals, today announced that it has received a notification letter (“Compliance Notice”)from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated July 21, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).





As previously announced, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on January 15, 2025 that the Company’s ordinary shares failed to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days.





According to the Compliance Notice, the Company regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement because the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares has been at US$1.00 per share or greater for 20 consecutive business days, from June 20, 2025 to July 18, 2025, and the matter is now closed.







About Lucas GC Limited







With 19 granted U.S. and Chinese patents and over 75 registered software copyrights in the AI, data analytics and blockchain technologies, Lucas GC Limited is an AI technology-driven PaaS company with over 780,320 agents working on its platform. Lucas’ technologies have been applied to the human resources and insurance industry verticals. For more information, please visit: https://www.lucasgc.com/.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Lucas GC Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





For Investor Inquiries and Media Contact:





https://www.lucasgc.com/





ir@lucasgc.com





T: 818-741-0923



