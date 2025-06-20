Lucas GC Limited Prices Follow-On Offering of 32.15 Million Shares at $0.20 Per Share for Gross Proceeds of $6.43 Million

Lucas GC Limited priced a follow-on offering of 32.15 million shares at $0.20 per share, raising $6.43 million.

Lucas GC Limited, an AI technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service company, announced its follow-on offering of 32,150,000 ordinary shares at a price of $0.20 per share, aiming for total gross proceeds of approximately $6.43 million. The offering is expected to close around June 23, 2025, pending customary closing conditions, with AC Sunshine Securities LLC serving as the placement agent. The company has a strong patent portfolio and focuses on the human resources and insurance sectors, utilizing its advanced technologies. This announcement emphasizes that it does not constitute an offer to sell or buy securities and provides details about how interested parties can obtain the final prospectus through the SEC's website or directly from the placement agent. Additionally, the release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future expectations and risks.

Potential Positives

Lucas GC Limited successfully priced a follow-on offering of 32,150,000 ordinary shares, raising a total of US$6,430,000, which can enhance its financial position.

The offering has been registered and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, ensuring regulatory compliance and facilitating investor confidence.

The company has a substantial intellectual property portfolio with 19 granted U.S. and Chinese patents and over 75 registered software copyrights, showcasing its innovation and competitive edge in the AI technology sector.

Potential Negatives

The company is conducting a follow-on offering with a relatively low public offering price of $0.20 per share, which may indicate a lack of investor confidence or capital needs.

The total gross proceeds of $6,430,000 before deductions may not be significant enough to substantially impact the company’s operations or growth plans.

The reliance on “best efforts” in the offering suggests uncertainty about the full subscription of shares, potentially raising concerns about demand for the company's stock.

FAQ

What is the total gross proceeds from Lucas GC Limited's follow-on offering?

The total gross proceeds are US$6,430,000 before deducting fees and expenses.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on or about June 23, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

Who is the placement agent for the follow-on offering?

AC Sunshine Securities LLC is acting as the placement agent for the offering.

Where can I obtain a copy of the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus can be obtained on the SEC's website or from AC Sunshine Securities LLC.

What industries does Lucas GC Limited focus on with its technologies?

Lucas GC Limited focuses on the human resources and insurance industry verticals with its AI technologies.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) company with proprietary technologies applied to the human resources and insurance industry verticals, today announced the pricing of its “best efforts” follow-on offering (the "Offering") of 32,150,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.000005 per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a public offering price of $0.20 per share, for total gross proceeds of US$6,430,000 before deducting placement agent's fee and offering expenses. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 23, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





AC Sunshine Securities LLC is acting as the placement agent for the Offering.





A registration statement related to the Offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from AC Sunshine Securities LLC, 200 E. Robinson Street Suite 295, Orlando, FL 32801.







About Lucas GC Limited







With 19 granted U.S. and Chinese patents and over 75 registered software copyrights in the AI, data analytics and blockchain technologies, Lucas GC Limited is an AI technology-driven PaaS company with over 780,320 agents working on its platform. Lucas’ technologies have been applied to the human resources and insurance industry verticals. For more information, please visit:



https://www.lucasgc.com/



.





Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.



