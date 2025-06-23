Lucas GC Limited Completes $6.43 Million Follow-On Offering of Ordinary Shares

Lucas GC Limited closed a follow-on offering of 32.15 million shares, raising $6.43 million for its AI-driven PaaS solutions.

Lucas GC Limited announced the successful completion of its follow-on offering, raising approximately $6.43 million by selling 32,150,000 ordinary shares at a price of $0.20 per share. The offering was facilitated by AC Sunshine Securities LLC and is supported by a registration statement declared effective by the SEC. The company specializes in AI technology and operates as a Platform-as-a-Service in the human resources and insurance sectors, holding multiple patents and copyrights in relevant technologies. Investors can access more details through the final prospectus available on the SEC's website. The press release includes forward-looking statements reflecting the company's expectations and acknowledges the inherent risks and uncertainties that could affect future results.

Potential Positives

Lucas GC Limited successfully closed a follow-on offering of 32,150,000 ordinary shares, raising a total of US$6,430,000 in gross proceeds, which will support the company's future growth and operational needs.

The offering demonstrates investor confidence in the company, as it utilized a "best efforts" approach with a recognized placement agent, AC Sunshine Securities LLC.

With 19 granted U.S. and Chinese patents and over 75 registered software copyrights, Lucas GC Limited showcases a strong intellectual property portfolio that bolsters its competitive position in the AI technology sector.

The company claims a significant operational scale, with over 780,320 agents working on its platform, suggesting a robust infrastructure for potential scalability and further market penetration.

Potential Negatives

The offering price of US$0.20 per share may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's stock value, especially if it is significantly below previous trading prices.

The company raised only US$6,430,000 through the follow-on offering, which could suggest limited investor interest or financial distress.

The phrasing of "best efforts" in the follow-on offering could imply that there was no strong demand for shares, potentially reflecting negatively on the company's market position.

FAQ

What is the recent offering by Lucas GC Limited?

Lucas GC Limited announced a follow-on offering of 32,150,000 ordinary shares, raising total gross proceeds of $6,430,000.

Who acted as the placement agent for the offering?

AC Sunshine Securities LLC acted as the placement agent for the offering of Lucas GC Limited.

What are Lucas GC's main areas of technology application?

Lucas GC's technologies are applied primarily in the human resources and insurance industry verticals.

Where can I find the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and from AC Sunshine Securities LLC.

How many patents does Lucas GC Limited hold?

Lucas GC Limited holds 19 granted U.S. and Chinese patents related to AI and blockchain technologies.

$LGCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LGCL stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) company with proprietary technologies applied to the human resources and insurance industry verticals, today announced the closing of its “best efforts” follow-on offering (the "Offering") of 32,150,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.000005 per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a public offering price of US$0.20 per share, for total gross proceeds of US$6,430,000 before deducting placement agent's fee and offering expenses.





AC Sunshine Securities LLC acted as the placement agent for the Offering.





A registration statement related to the Offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





This offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. The final prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at



http://www.sec.gov



. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from AC Sunshine Securities LLC, 200 E. Robinson Street Suite 295, Orlando, FL 32801.







About Lucas GC Limited







With 19 granted U.S. and Chinese patents and over 75 registered software copyrights in the AI, data analytics and blockchain technologies, Lucas GC Limited is an AI technology-driven PaaS company with over 780,320 agents working on its platform. Lucas’ technologies have been applied to the human resources and insurance industry verticals. For more information, please visit:



https://www.lucasgc.com/



.





For Investor Inquiries and Media Contact:







https://www.lucasgc.com/









ir@lucasgc.com







T: 818-741-0923







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.