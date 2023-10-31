Lucas Bols BV (AMS:BOLS) Price Target Increased by 28.57% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Lucas Bols BV (AMS:BOLS) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an increase of 28.57% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.82% from the latest reported closing price of 17.35 / share.

Lucas Bols BV Maintains 1.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucas Bols BV. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOLS is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 72K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 24K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 23K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOLS by 3.89% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 17.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOLS by 12.79% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

