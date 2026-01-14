Lucara Diamond (TSX:LUC) Price Target Decreased by 33.33% to 0.20

The average one-year price target for Lucara Diamond (TSX:LUC) has been revised to $0.20 / share. This is a decrease of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $0.31 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.20 to a high of $0.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.86% from the latest reported closing price of $0.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucara Diamond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUC is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5,224K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,820K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,636K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 420K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 282K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUC by 36.40% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

