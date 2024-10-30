Lucara Diamond to Release Q3 2024 Financial Results

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) has released an update.

Lucara Diamond is set to release its Third Quarter 2024 financial results on November 13, 2024, after the market closes. The company, which operates the Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana, is known for producing high-quality Type IIa diamonds. Lucara is committed to sustainability and operates in accordance with international best practices.

