Lucara Diamond (LUCRF) Price Target Decreased by 25.23% to 0.45

The average one-year price target for Lucara Diamond (OTC:LUCRF) has been revised to 0.45 / share. This is an decrease of 25.23% from the prior estimate of 0.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.45 to a high of 0.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.27% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucara Diamond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUCRF is 0.02%, a decrease of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 6,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,820K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,636K shares. No change in the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 700K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 460K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 322K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.