Lucara Diamond Corp. Full Year Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $26.12 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $43.61 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 21.7% to $159.66 million from $203.88 million last year.

Lucara Diamond Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

