Lucara Diamond : Glenn Kondo To Rejoin As CFO

November 28, 2023 — 08:38 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) said that Glenn Kondo will be rejoining the company as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective January 1, 2024.

In 2024, the company expects to mine between 3.6 and 4.6 million tonnes, of which ore tonnes mined represent approximately three quarters of total tonnes mined. The assumptions for carats recovered and sold as well as the number of ore tonnes processed are consistent with achieved plant performance in recent years. A portion of the tonnes mined in 2024 will be stockpiled, prior to the end of open pit mining in mid-2025.

Stockpiled material is planned to be processed between 2025 to 2027 before the mine transitions to underground operations.

