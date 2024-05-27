Lucapa Unearths Impressive 195 Carat Diamond

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. has announced the discovery of a significant 195 carat Type IIa diamond at its Lulo Alluvial Mine, marking the fourth diamond over 100 carats found at the site this year and the sixth largest since the mine began operations in 2015. The company, which operates diamond mines in Africa and Australia, is known for producing high-value diamonds that command top prices per carat on the global market.

