Lucapa Launches Major Survey at Merlin Diamond Project

Lucapa Diamond Company has launched its first major airborne survey in 25 years at its Merlin Diamond Project in the Northern Territory, aiming to enhance shareholder value by discovering new diamond and mineral resources. The advanced electromagnetic technology employed in the survey could redefine existing diamond targets and uncover new ones, leveraging Merlin’s potential to benefit from an upturn in the diamond market. Results from this potentially transformative exploration initiative are expected in early 2025.

