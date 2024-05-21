Lucapa Diamond Sets AGM for Shareholder Engagement

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd., a diamond miner with operations in Africa and Australia, invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held via webinar on May 28, 2024. Shareholders can submit advance questions and follow the meeting online, but are reminded to lodge their proxies as voting cannot be done through the webinar. The company, known for high-value diamond production, continues to explore for new sources while confirming no new material information has been released.

