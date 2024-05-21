News & Insights

Stocks

Lucapa Diamond Sets AGM for Shareholder Engagement

May 21, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd., a diamond miner with operations in Africa and Australia, invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held via webinar on May 28, 2024. Shareholders can submit advance questions and follow the meeting online, but are reminded to lodge their proxies as voting cannot be done through the webinar. The company, known for high-value diamond production, continues to explore for new sources while confirming no new material information has been released.

For further insights into AU:LOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.