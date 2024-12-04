Lucapa Diamond Secures $3M to Boost Merlin Exploration

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited has secured a $3 million funding package to accelerate its exploration efforts at the Merlin Diamond Project and enhance working capital. The funding was raised through a two-tranche placement, involving both institutional investors and company insiders converting unpaid fees to equity. This financial boost aims to fast-track the project’s potential, promising significant returns for shareholders.

