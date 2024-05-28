Lucapa Diamond Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, an ASX-listed diamond miner with interests in Africa and Australia, has announced the results of its annual general meeting, with all discretionary proxies voted in favor of the resolutions. The company, which produces high-value diamonds from its mines in Angola and Lesotho and has acquired the Merlin Diamond Project in Australia, is also exploring for primary sources of diamonds across several projects. Lucapa is known for its high carat price diamonds and experienced management with extensive industry networks.

