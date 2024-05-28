News & Insights

Stocks

Lucapa Diamond Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

May 28, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, an ASX-listed diamond miner with interests in Africa and Australia, has announced the results of its annual general meeting, with all discretionary proxies voted in favor of the resolutions. The company, which produces high-value diamonds from its mines in Angola and Lesotho and has acquired the Merlin Diamond Project in Australia, is also exploring for primary sources of diamonds across several projects. Lucapa is known for its high carat price diamonds and experienced management with extensive industry networks.

For further insights into AU:LOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.