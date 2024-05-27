Lucapa Diamond Reaffirms Existing Data Integrity

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. emphasizes that no new material information has been released in their latest announcement, reiterating past exploration results and financial targets based on existing data. The company advises investors to seek professional advice and cautions against reliance on forward-looking statements due to inherent risks and uncertainties. The information provided is said to be accurately represented by Competent Person Richard Price, adhering to the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves.

For further insights into AU:LOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.