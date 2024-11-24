Lucapa Diamond Plans Revival of Merlin Mine

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Company Ltd. is set to revitalize its Merlin Diamond Mine in Northern Territory with a two-phase production plan, aiming for a total output of 314,000 carats and expected revenue of A$246 million. The project, requiring A$25 million in funding, is being discussed with various investors, highlighting the mine’s potential for high-value gem-quality diamonds. The company’s strategic focus also includes further exploration for additional resources in the region.

