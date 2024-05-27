News & Insights

Lucapa Diamond Co. Unveils Strategic Updates

May 27, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd., an ASX-listed diamond mining and exploration company with operations in Africa and Australia, has announced updates during its Annual General Meeting. The company boasts high-value diamond production from its mines in Angola and Lesotho, with recent strategic acquisition of the historic Merlin Diamond Project in Australia. Lucapa continues to explore for primary diamond sources in Angola, Australia, and Botswana, leveraging its extensive industry experience and networks.

