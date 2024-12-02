Lucapa Diamond Co. Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement regarding a capital raising. This halt is anticipated to remain in effect until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 5, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting details, as such moves often impact stock valuations and market perceptions.

