Lucapa Diamond Appoints New Director, Signals Strategic Moves

Lucapa Diamond Company has announced the appointment of Alex Ian Kidman as a director, effective November 21, 2024. Kidman holds 308,012 ordinary shares and 737,645 performance rights, while his spouse, Mrs. Vinie Kidman, holds an additional 94,674 ordinary shares and 326,750 performance rights. This leadership change could signal strategic shifts for investors to watch.

