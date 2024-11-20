News & Insights

Stocks

Lucapa Diamond Appoints New Director, Signals Strategic Moves

November 20, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lucapa Diamond Company has announced the appointment of Alex Ian Kidman as a director, effective November 21, 2024. Kidman holds 308,012 ordinary shares and 737,645 performance rights, while his spouse, Mrs. Vinie Kidman, holds an additional 94,674 ordinary shares and 326,750 performance rights. This leadership change could signal strategic shifts for investors to watch.

For further insights into AU:LOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.