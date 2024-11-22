News & Insights

Stocks

Lucapa Diamond Appoints New Director Nicholas Selby

November 22, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lucapa Diamond Company has announced the appointment of Nicholas Selby as a Non-Executive Director, effective November 21, 2024. Mr. Selby’s spouse, Ms. Diana Peta Selby, holds 677,569 fully paid ordinary shares and 298,800 performance rights in the company. This development could influence the company’s governance and potentially impact investor sentiment.

For further insights into AU:LOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.