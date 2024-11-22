Lucapa Diamond Appoints New Director Nicholas Selby

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Company has announced the appointment of Nicholas Selby as a Non-Executive Director, effective November 21, 2024. Mr. Selby’s spouse, Ms. Diana Peta Selby, holds 677,569 fully paid ordinary shares and 298,800 performance rights in the company. This development could influence the company’s governance and potentially impact investor sentiment.

