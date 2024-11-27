Luca Mining Reports Robust EBITDA Growth

Altaley Mining Corporation (TSE:LUCA) has released an update.
Luca Mining Corp. achieved impressive financial results with a 396% increase in EBITDA to US$11.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, despite facing operational challenges. The company also reported a significant rise in net revenue and is making strong progress in optimizing its operations at Campo Morado and Tahuehueto.
