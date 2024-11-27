News & Insights

Luca Mining Reports Robust EBITDA Growth

November 27, 2024 — 01:39 pm EST

Altaley Mining Corporation (TSE:LUCA) has released an update.

Luca Mining Corp. achieved impressive financial results with a 396% increase in EBITDA to US$11.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, despite facing operational challenges. The company also reported a significant rise in net revenue and is making strong progress in optimizing its operations at Campo Morado and Tahuehueto.

For further insights into TSE:LUCA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

