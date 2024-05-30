Luca Mining Discovers High-Grade Gold at Tahuehueto

Altaley Mining Corporation (TSE:LUCA) has released an update.

Luca Mining Corp. has announced the discovery of new high-grade gold zones with substantial mining widths at the Tahuehueto Gold Mine in Durango, Mexico. These promising zones feature breccia ore shoots up to 20 meters wide and contain notable concentrations of gold, zinc, and lead sulfides. The findings, which align with the company’s pre-feasibility study projections, have sparked plans for an upcoming exploration program to further assess the potential of these mineral-rich areas.

