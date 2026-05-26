Luca Mining Corp. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Luca Mining Corp. (LUCA.V) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $12.599 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $4.520 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Luca Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.107 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.9% to $57.584 million from $41.163 million last year.

Luca Mining Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.599 Mln. vs. $4.520 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $57.584 Mln vs. $41.163 Mln last year.

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