LUC WALTER Exercises Options, Realizes $21.04M

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on May 24, by LUC WALTER, President at Amphenol (NYSE:APH), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered WALTER, President at Amphenol, exercising stock options for 225,000 shares of APH. The total transaction was valued at $21,037,589.

Amphenol shares are trading up 0.8% at $137.49 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $137.49, this makes WALTER's 225,000 shares worth $21,037,589.

Get to Know Amphenol Better

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Amphenol: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Amphenol's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 33.44%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Amphenol's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.91.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Amphenol's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 41.71.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.62 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Amphenol's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.07, Amphenol demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Amphenol's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.