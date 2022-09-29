Luc Remont to be appointed chief executive and chairman of EDF - Le Figaro

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SCHN.PA executive Luc Remont will be appointed as chief executive and chairman of nuclear giant EDF, Le Figaro reported on Thursday, saying that French President Emmanuel Macron had decided not to split up the roles.

