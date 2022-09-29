SCHN

Luc Remont to be appointed chief executive and chairman of EDF - Le Figaro

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

Schneider Electric executive Luc Remont will be appointed as chief executive and chairman of nuclear giant EDF, Le Figaro reported on Thursday, saying that French President Emmanuel Macron had decided not to split up the roles.

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SCHN.PA executive Luc Remont will be appointed as chief executive and chairman of nuclear giant EDF, Le Figaro reported on Thursday, saying that French President Emmanuel Macron had decided not to split up the roles.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHNEDF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters