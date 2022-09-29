Luc Remont proposed as new boss of French energy company EDF

Adds background

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed Luc Remont as EDF's EDF.PA next chief executive and chairman, the Elysee presidential office said on Thursday, confirming earlier media reports.

Remont, who currently acts as a top executive at Schneider Electric, is set to steer the nuclear energy giant through its full nationalisation as it faces headwinds linked to outages at many of its reactors.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that Remont was the frontrunner for the job. But reports said the French government was divided on whether or not to split up the roles of chief executive and chairman.

Remont, who turned 53 this month, started his career at France's defence procurement and technology agency, according to a biography on Schneider's corporate website.

He was also deputy chief of staff to finance ministers for five years in the early 2000s during Jacques Chirac's presidency.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Michel Rose and David Evans)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.