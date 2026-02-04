Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka (WSE:LWB) Price Target Increased by 26.92% to 10.10

The average one-year price target for Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka (WSE:LWB) has been revised to PLN10.10 / share. This is an increase of 26.92% from the prior estimate of PLN7.96 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN10.00 to a high of PLN10.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.14% from the latest reported closing price of PLN21.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWB is 0.00%, an increase of 94.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.01% to 136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 86K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWB by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 14.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWB by 11.44% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAADX - Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 41.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWB by 103.73% over the last quarter.

