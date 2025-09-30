Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka (WSE:LWB) Price Target Decreased by 50.63% to 7.96

The average one-year price target for Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka (WSE:LWB) has been revised to PLN7.96 / share. This is a decrease of 50.63% from the prior estimate of PLN16.12 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN7.88 to a high of PLN8.19 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 65.63% from the latest reported closing price of PLN23.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWB is 0.04%, an increase of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.81% to 162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 86K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWB by 2.21% over the last quarter.

COAL - Range Global Coal Index ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWB by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 14.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWB by 11.44% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.