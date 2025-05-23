$LTRY stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LTRY stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $157,432,190 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LTRY:
$LTRY Insider Trading Activity
$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450.
- CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON GOODING sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,599
- ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,620.
- GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $37,000.
$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 49,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,933
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 40,786 shares (+173.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,299
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 29,297 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,074
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 27,887 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,819
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 20,231 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,005
- PFG INVESTMENTS, LLC added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,800
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 19,796 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,618
