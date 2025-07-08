$LTRN stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LTRN stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,661,056 of trading volume.

$LTRN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LTRN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LTRN stock page ):

$LTRN insiders have traded $LTRN stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON G.L. FLETCHER has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 157,850 shares for an estimated $500,290 .

. LESLIE W. KREIS has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 157,850 shares for an estimated $500,290.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $LTRN stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LTRN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LTRN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lantern Pharma issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LTRN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LTRN forecast page.

You can track data on $LTRN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.