$LTRN stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LTRN stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,661,056 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LTRN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LTRN stock page):
$LTRN Insider Trading Activity
$LTRN insiders have traded $LTRN stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON G.L. FLETCHER has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 157,850 shares for an estimated $500,290.
- LESLIE W. KREIS has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 157,850 shares for an estimated $500,290.
$LTRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $LTRN stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 37,587 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,057
- REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 37,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,935
- PERIGON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 24,787 shares (+169.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,745
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 16,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,569
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 12,697 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,947
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 11,352 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,186
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 8,435 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,859
$LTRN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LTRN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lantern Pharma issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
