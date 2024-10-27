News & Insights

LTR Pharma’s SPONTAN Nasal Spray Poised for Global Impact

October 27, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

LTR Pharma Limited (AU:LTP) has released an update.

LTR Pharma Limited has made significant strides with its innovative erectile dysfunction nasal spray, SPONTAN, now prescribed globally under early access schemes. A strategic partnership with Aptar Pharma aims to boost SPONTAN’s commercialization, while a completed clinical study indicates the spray’s rapid absorption, potentially disrupting theglobal market With a solid cash balance of $12.05 million, LTR Pharma is well-positioned for future growth and market expansion.

