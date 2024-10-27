LTR Pharma’s SPONTAN Nasal Spray Poised for Global Impact

LTR Pharma Limited (AU:LTP) has released an update.

LTR Pharma Limited has made significant strides with its innovative erectile dysfunction nasal spray, SPONTAN, now prescribed globally under early access schemes. A strategic partnership with Aptar Pharma aims to boost SPONTAN’s commercialization, while a completed clinical study indicates the spray’s rapid absorption, potentially disrupting theglobal market With a solid cash balance of $12.05 million, LTR Pharma is well-positioned for future growth and market expansion.

For further insights into AU:LTP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.