LTR Pharma’s AGM Success and Market Potential

LTR Pharma Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. The company’s innovative nasal spray for Erectile Dysfunction, SPONTAN®, continues to draw investor interest due to its rapid effectiveness and unique delivery mechanism. This development positions LTR Pharma as a promising player in the men’s health sector.

