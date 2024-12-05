LTR Pharma Signals Capital Raise with Trading Halt

LTR Pharma Limited (AU:LTP) has released an update.
LTR Pharma Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities ahead of a significant announcement regarding a capital raise. The halt will remain in place until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on December 10, 2024. This move could signal potential growth opportunities for the company, which is focused on innovative treatments for men’s health.
