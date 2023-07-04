LTIMindtree to replace HDFC in India's Nifty 50 index on July 13

Adds analyst commentary, share price movement and background

July 4 (Reuters) - Indian stock exchange NSE on Tuesday said its Index Maintenance Sub-Committee has decided to replace Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) HDFC.NS with LTIMindtree LTIM.NS in the benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI, effective July 13.

The replacement comes after HDFC merged with HDFC Bank HDBK.NS on July 1.

Analysts had earlier said that LTIMindtree was an expected replacement in the Nifty 50 index after HDFC stops trading.

As per preliminary calculations of Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research analysts, LTIMindtree should see an inflow of about $150 million to $160 million.

Shares of LTIMindtree have risen 4.5% in the last seven trading sessions.

HDFC is also being replaced in the Nifty 100 index .NIFTY100 by Jindal Steel & Power JNSP.NS.

Jindal Steel & Power will also replace LTIMindtree in the Nifty Next 50 index .NN50.

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

