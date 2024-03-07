News & Insights

LTIMindtree CFO Vinit Teredesai resigns, Vipul Chandra to succeed

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 07, 2024 — 03:51 am EST

Written by Haripriya Suresh for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - Indian IT company LTIMindtree's LTIM.NS chief financial officer (CFO), Vinit Teredesai, has resigned, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Vipul Chandra, the head of treasury at Larsen and Toubro, has been appointed as the next CFO.

"Leadership planning is one of the key focus areas of L&T Group," said LTIMindtree Chairman AM Naik on Chandra's appointment.

Chandra has been with the L&T Group since October 2013.

Teredesai, who will stay on at the company until April 24, said he wanted to explore opportunities outside the L&T Group.

He had joined erstwhile Mindtree in June 2020 as CFO and held the post following the company's merger with L&T Infotech.

Reuters reported last month that LTIMindtree has identified two internal candidates for the top job as it is unlikely to extend CEO Debashis Chatterjee's term that is set to end next year.

