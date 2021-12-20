LTHM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.09, changing hands as low as $21.71 per share. Livent Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LTHM's low point in its 52 week range is $14.73 per share, with $33.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.91.

