LTHM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.46, changing hands as high as $24.01 per share. Livent Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LTHM's low point in its 52 week range is $14.73 per share, with $33.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.62.

