LTH vs. ATAT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are likely familiar with Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

LTH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.06, while ATAT has a forward P/E of 26.41. We also note that LTH has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ATAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13.

Another notable valuation metric for LTH is its P/B ratio of 1.88. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ATAT has a P/B of 11.03.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to LTH's Value grade of A and ATAT's Value grade of C.

Both LTH and ATAT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that LTH is the superior value option right now.

