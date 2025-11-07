LTH vs. ATAT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Leisure and Recreation Services sector might want to consider either Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) or Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

LTH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.44, while ATAT has a forward P/E of 24.16. We also note that LTH has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ATAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25.

Another notable valuation metric for LTH is its P/B ratio of 1.85. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ATAT has a P/B of 11.71.

Based on these metrics and many more, LTH holds a Value grade of A, while ATAT has a Value grade of C.

Both LTH and ATAT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that LTH is the superior value option right now.

