LTH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: LTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.70, changing hands as low as $16.38 per share. Life Time Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LTH's low point in its 52 week range is $8.75 per share, with $22.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.70.

