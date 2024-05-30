LTG Succeeds at AGM, Continues Market Leadership

Learning Technologies (GB:LTG) has released an update.

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG), a leader in digital learning and talent management solutions, has announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting. The company, which serves corporate and government clients globally, is well-positioned in the market and continues to provide strategic consultancy and analytical insights for workforce capability improvement. Shareholder vote details can be found on LTG’s corporate governance section of their website.

